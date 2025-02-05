Source: Chris Haston / Warner Bros. Usher recently joined “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about everything from performance, fatherhood and how he almost appeared in Dreamgirls. His latest appearance on the hit daytime show reminded us of our favorite moments from the notable “spirit tunnel.” Read more and check our favorite spirit tunnel videos inside. Usher’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” had us hooked from the beginning when he was welcomed through the spirit tunnel. The R&B legend sat down with host Jennifer Hduson on Feb. 4 to talk about his Grammy absence, his almost-starring role in Dreamgirls, and the behind-the-scenes details of his viral cherry-feeding moment. And, of course, he had to hit the infamous Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel in style. For those unfamiliar, the Spirit Tunnel is one of the best parts of JHud’s award-winning talk show. It’s where guests make their grand entrance, bringing their energy, moves, and often a whole lot of personality. Usher did not disappoint, setting the tone with effortless charm and signature skates, making it one of our favorite Spirit Tunnel moments to date. Let’s not stop there. Jennifer’s show has given us so many iconic entrances that we had to round up some of the best. Whether it’s the joyful energy of guests breaking into dance, surprise appearances that get the crowd on their feet, or moments that go instantly viral, the Spirit Tunnel never misses. Usher’s visit also gave fans an inside scoop on his history making Super Bowl performance and his journey as a father of four. But what really stole the show was his interactive segment, where two lucky audience members competed for the ultimate prize—being fed a cherry by the legend himself! Yes, Usher kept the tradition alive, adding a fun twist to the viral moment that had everyone talking. The excitement didn’t stop there. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” also welcomed the Southern University and A&M College Marching Band for a show-stopping performance. The band’s director shared exciting details about their Honda Battle of the Bands appearance and revealed that they’ll be heading to the Super Bowl pregame show. This is a major moment for the entire HBCU community. Between Usher’s smooth entrance, his heartfelt and hilarious conversation with Hudson, and the electric energy of the Spirit Tunnel, this episode was one for the books. Now, let’s relive some of our favorite Spirit Tunnel moments. Check out our gallery of unforgettable entrances below, and let us know which ones had you dancing along. 1. Usher in the Spirit Tunnel 2. Aaron Pierre That's Mufasaaa 3. It's Your Girl, Keke Palmer! 4. Sheryl & Etienne 5. Underrated Appearance 6. Too Cute, Chelly Girl 7. THE Debbie Allen 8. At The Happy Place 9. Latto Actin' Brand New Down The Tunnel 10. Gin & Snoop