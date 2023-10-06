Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and it serves as a necessary reminder for everyone to advocate for their health. The reality is that anyone could be diagnosed, including our favorite Black celebrities. Check out a gallery of famous Black celebrities who were diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the years inside. The statistics for Black people diagnosed with breast cancer are mind-blowing. Black women have a 42 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than White women. Young Black women are twice as likely to die of breast cancer than young White women. Black women are afflicted by more aggressive cancers. Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer than any other cancer. Though it is a more rare occurrence, men are also at risk of being diagnosed with the disease. While these statistics are terrifying, with more awareness, Black people can take control of their health by carrying out preventative measures to avoid the risk of being diagnosed. Many of the celebrities listed below have been vocal about their experience with breast cancer and encourage others to get routine mammograms and checkups with their physicians. Check out a gallery of Black celebrities who were diagnosed with breast cancer over the years: Wear Pink Like A Boss: 8 Black Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Over The Years [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com