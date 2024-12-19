Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty The holiday season is a time for cherished traditions, and one of the most beloved is gathering around to watch iconic Christmas TV specials. A recent study using IMDb ratings unveiled the top-rated U.S. Christmas specials. Check out our special ‘What To Watch’ TV list featuring IMDb’s top-rated U.S. Christmas specials inside. IMDb’s list features fan-favorite episodes that have earned their place in holiday history. The rankings were determined through a study by JeffBet, which analyzed over 300 U.S. specials using a Bayesian system to weigh IMDb scores and review counts. Taking the top spot is “The Bear’s” 2023 episode, Fishes. With a stellar IMDb score of 9.6 from over 23,000 reviews, this emotional family gathering earned widespread acclaim, including nine Primetime Emmy nominations and four wins. Featuring powerhouse guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Bernthal, and Bob Odenkirk, this episode masterfully blends holiday spirit with heartfelt drama. In second place, “Bob’s Burgers’” The Plight Before Christmas (2022) charms viewers as Bob and Linda navigate their children’s overlapping holiday performances. Garnering a 9.6 rating and nearly 2,700 reviews, this animated gem showcases the comedic chaos of the Belcher family during the holidays. Sharing third place is “The West Wing’s” (2000) episode titled Noël and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” 2010 stand-alone special, A Very Sunny Christmas. Noël delivers a poignant narrative as Josh confronts his PTSD amid the holiday season, while A Very Sunny Christmas brings hilarity and dysfunction to the forefront as the gang at Paddy’s Pub tackles their own version of holiday cheer. Rounding out the top five is “The Big Bang Theory’s” The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis (2008), which captures the humor and sentimentality of Sheldon and Penny’s gift exchange. With a 9.1 IMDb rating and over 7,300 reviews, this episode remains a fan favorite. Other top-ranking specials include “South Park’s” satirical Woodland Critter Christmas, “Arrested Development’s” Afternoon Delight, and additional entries from “The West Wing,” cementing the series’ holiday legacy. These episodes, spanning heartfelt drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, and festive chaos, remind us why Christmas TV specials still hold a special place in our hearts. As we celebrate this season, these timeless classics offer the perfect mix of nostalgia and new favorites to enjoy with loved ones. For the full list, visit JeffBet for more. Check out our special ‘What to Watch’ TV list featuring IMDb’s top-rated U.S. Christmas TV specials below: