Source: HELLE ARENSBAK / Getty The 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival lineup just dropped and it’s a great mix of some of our favorite artists. Read more and check out the full lineup inside. The festival takes place over two weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. The headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who’s making history as the first Latina to ever headline Coachella. If you scroll the full poster, you’ll see the vibe is global. Alongside the headliners, we are looking forward to seeing artists like Young Thug, Sexyy Red, Clipse, Swae Lee, Giveon and PinkPantheress. They bring everything from rap and hip-hop to Afro-beat, Latin rhythms, and more. What else you should know: Tickets go on sale September 19 at 11 a.m. PT. While early access for 2024-2025 attendees starts September 18. Coachella did a great job of making sure diverse talent and genres are represented, so all their guests can enjoy the experience fully. Check out the full lineup on Coachella’s website. Who’s excited? Comment below who you are looking forward to seeing next year. Check out a gallery of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing below: What We Know About Coachella 2026 & The Artists We’re Excited To See was originally published on globalgrind.com