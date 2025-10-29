Source: Archive Photos / Getty As the year winds down, Netflix is giving us plenty to stream and celebrate. This November, the lineup is stacked with Black stories, stars, and style. From timeless comedies to powerful dramas, it’s another month where Black talent shines on screen and behind the scenes. Here’s what’s new, what’s nostalgic, and what you need to add to your watchlist right now. Big Screen Hits To Heartfelt Originals According to What’s On Netflix, November brings a balance of big-screen hits and heartfelt originals featuring some of our favorite actors, storytellers, and cultural icons. From Eddie Murphy’s 1998 and 2001 Dr. Dolittle franchise to his latest documentary, Being Eddie, Netflix is celebrating one of the most influential Black comedians and actors of our time. The project takes fans behind the curtain of Murphy’s decades-long career, giving a glimpse into the wit, wisdom, and work ethic that made him a household name. Award-Winning Dramas The platform isn’t stopping there. Viewers can also revisit impactful, award-winning dramas like Judas and the Black Messiah, Just Mercy, and King Richard. Each film highlights different aspects of Black resilience, leadership, and love. Judas and the Black Messiah offers a riveting portrayal of the Black Panther movement through the eyes of Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. While Just Mercy brings to light Bryan Stevenson’s real-life fight for justice and reform. In King Richard, Will Smith delivers a powerful portrayal of the man behind tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Humor & Heart For those craving a dose of humor and heart, Survivor’s Remorse and Tyler Perry’s Madea films add levity to the mix. Survivor’s Remorse continues to shine as a sharp, culturally grounded dramedy about fame and family. Meanwhile, Madea remains the hilarious, no-nonsense matriarch we can’t help but love. This month’s lineup blends the past and present of Black entertainment, showcasing the beauty and range of Black storytelling across generations. Whether you’re laughing with Madea, crying through Just Mercy, or reliving the brilliance of Kaluuya and Foxx, November on Netflix is a whole Black experience worth celebrating. Netflix celebrates these stories and offers a home on screen. Here’s what’s streaming next month on Netflix: What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025 was originally published on globalgrind.com