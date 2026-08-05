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WNBA legend Kym Hampton joins The Fumble to share her insights on the incredible growth of women’s basketball. As a trailblazer from the league’s inaugural season, Hampton offers a unique perspective on the evolution of the WNBA over the past three decades. The discussion covers the increasing attention the league is receiving, the fit of Angel Reese in Atlanta, Olivia Miles’s potential as Rookie of the Year and MVP, and Caitlin Clark’s impact. Hampton also addresses ongoing discussions about race and media narratives, emphasizing why fans often create drama that doesn’t exist within WNBA locker rooms. She stresses that the WNBA should remain focused on basketball and offers her early championship predictions, highlighting teams like the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Portland Valkyries, and Indiana Fever as strong contenders.

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