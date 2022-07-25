Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Comedic royalty was seen on stage this weekend.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are traveling the east coast for their comedic “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour, and during their stop at Madison Square Garden, a fellow funny man yet controversial act hopped on stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Chappelle walked onstage unannounced while smoking a cigarette, rocking a Nirvana In Utero shirt, and joked that he “Had to sneak my way in here,” as his signature Red black, and green “C” logo illuminated the jumbotron behind him.

“Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support,” Chappelle said at the beginning of his set, referencing one of his comedy shows abruptly changing venues in Minneapolis after the initial location received public backlash.

He also joked about another incident at the Hollywood Bowl back in May –when an audience member rushed the stage to attack him– by chiding his bodyguards for wearing dress shoes and “sliding all over the place like at a bowling alley.”

The show ended with all three comedians roasting each other on stage as Hart presented Rock with a live goat wearing two chains, a reference to him being the Greatest Of All Time. The three then tried to come up with a name for the animal, with Kevin Hart deciding on “Will Smith!”

The five-stop “Headliners Only” tour kicked off at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island last week. Aside from the MSG show, the duo headed to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Friday, the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, and ends things at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center tonight, July 25. Rock and Hart then go their separate ways, with the former finishing up his Ego Death tour and the latter wrapping up his Reality Check tour.

Dave Chappelle & A Live Goat Surprise Audience At Chris Rock & Kevin Hart’s NYC Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com