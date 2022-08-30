QOTD: What Did You Take Back When The Relationship Was Over?

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like there’s trouble in paradise between this influencer and rapper. Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher seem to be calling it quits with their relationship and it’s getting sticky. According to the blogs, Ari’s Lamborghini truck is on its way to getting repossessed as a result of the breakup.

The Morning Hustle show’s listeners call in to share what they took back after their relationship was over.

