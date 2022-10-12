Quavo & Takeoff “Nothing Changed,” Taylor Gang “Creatures” & More | Daily Visuals 10.12.22

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Regardless of how many joints they’ve dropped together, seeing Quavo and Takeoff in the same scene and song without Offset still takes some getting used to as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Migos roll together since their inception.

Still, the new twosome has to get this paper and continue to drop new joints together. In their latest visual to “Nothing Changed,” Quavo and Takeoff politic in an empty room with nothing but a piano and an automobile that costs more than your entire life while reminiscing on their childhood which also features just them two. Where’d it all go wrong with the Migos, b?

A crew that’s still rolling thick is the Taylor Gang as they drop off a new clip for “Creatures” in which Wiz Khalifa, Fedd the God and Stixx, blaze some KK, floss some ice and kick it with the rest of their crew throughout the video.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vado, Lil Yachty and more.

QUAVO & TAKEOFF – “NOTHING CHANGED”

TAYLOR GANG – “CREATURES”

FISHXGRITS FT. CURREN$Y – “JERNT”

VADO – “GOTTA MOVE ON FREESTYLE”

LIL YACHTY – “POLAND”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “MORE THAN A MAN”

PEEZY – “MURDER 4 HIRE”

MONEY MAN – “ARMED & DANGEROUS”

HANNAH MONDS FT. GANGSTA BOO – “BIG MOMMA”

