Is Drake Partnering With 21 Savage To Give Us A Proper Rollout For “Her Loss”?

Fresh off of releasing his summer album “Honestly Nevermind,” Drake is already back with a new collab tape. Drake isn’t a rookie when it comes to collab tapes. He birthed one of the biggest collab tapes of all time with Future in 2015. “What A Time To Be Alive” produced hits like “Jumpman”, “Big Rings”, and more.

Drake and 21 Savage (21) took to instagram to announce their joint album “Her Loss” would be released on October 28, but ultimately got pushed back to November 4 due to 40, Drakes Engineer having covid.

Not only did Drake and 21 announce the album but a plethora of typical album rollout content began to emerge from the two. A Vogue cover, A NPR Tiny Desk Concert, A Howard Stern Interview and more were amongst the content released.

Fans quickly realized all of these things were hoax and not released from the actual publications. NPR took to Twitter to say “let’s actually make it happen”.

Anna Wintour and Vogue haven’t commented at all. Drake and 21 as cover stars of the real Vogue would make them only the 2nd, and 3rd Black men to Cover Vogue only behind Kanye West.

Is Drake trying to make up for the surprise drop of “Honestly NeverMind” or are we entering a new type of rollout we don’t have all the information on yet?

“Her Loss” is out now.

Stream Here [ https://music.apple.com/us/album/her-loss/1652998965 ]