Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Laverne Cox was spotted out and about recently donning a sexy green Mugler catsuit that was everything!

For her stunning look, the beauty rocked all green Collina Strada ensemble that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the look with a gold jersey and donned matching heels for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a wavy golden blonde style in an elegant up ‘do and served face and body as she posed for a few photos ahead of her fashionable night out.

The actress took to the social media platform to show off the fashionable look, captioning the Instagram post “Catch me hosting #LiveFromE’s Red Carpet at the @peopleschoice Awards.

Today marks one full year hosting for @eentertainment

Hair @kiyahwright1

Makeup @theladydeja

Styled by @christinajpacelli

Photo by @sequoiaemmanuelle

Dress: @collinastrada

Necklace: vintage @ysl from @paumelosangeles

Earrings and ring @jenmeyerjewelry

Ring (right): @demarson”

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re just loving this look on the beautiful actress! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s all black look? Did she nail it? Would you rock this fit?

DON’T MISS:

Laverne Cox Gives Us Perfect Prep Chic At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne Cox That Will Change Your Life

Laverne Cox Gives Us Style Goals In Collina Strada Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com