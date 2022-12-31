Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is ready to bring in the New Year but not without reflecting on the past year and all of the experiences she had during it.

In a heartfelt photo dump, the songstress took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos and videos that summed up her amazing year, one that she called her year of “reconstruction.”

” “this was my year of reconstruction,” she wrote. “i needed the lows to make me into the person i’ve been praying to God to turn me into. i am so much stronger than i could ever imagine and i am so proud of myself. knowing that i got through this year, i can conquer absolutely anything. don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. believe in yourself. hold your head up high and prove them wrong every time.

Check out the photo dump below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm0DzTIp–d/?hl=en

Chloe certainly owned 2022 and we can’t wait to see how she keeps elevating in 2023! We love to see it!

Chloe Bailey Reflects On Her Year In A Heartfelt Post: ‘This Was My Year Of Reconstruction’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com