Yung Miami keeps the fly looks coming, and we’re loving it. The Caresha, Please host posed for the gram in a black, backless unitard that hugged and accentuated her curves.

In the post, Miami admires herself in the mirror, before the shot switches to her modeling her ensemble. The rapper shows off her flawless hair, perfectly beat face, and bangin body to Young M.A.’s song, NNAN.

The lyrics, “Yo, she fire. Brown skin, pretty brown eyes. Slim waist, but her hips kind of wide. Thick thighs, she about 5’5″, or about 5’6″. Pretty tits sittin’ high, legs crossed when she sit. Hair was hangin’ ’bout an inch, then she cut it off,” were the appropriate mood for the video.

Miami’s comment section was met with tons of love.

Fashion stylist iCon Billingsley wrote, “a cozy chew. ”

Miami’s BFF Santanta also showed some love. “Chanellica ,” he swooned.

While Trina, Coi LeRay and GloRilla left lovestruck emojis.

The Act Up rapper always serves looks on a sterling silver platter. She looked sensational at the BMF premiere, and we’ll see her acting chops fully flexed during the second season of the hit TV show.

Miami does not disappoint. From her sexy sense of style to her viral-worthy interviews, she is going after every dream imaginable. We can’t wait to see her role on BMF!

Until then, what do you think of her most recent look?

Yung Miami Stunts On The Gram In A Chic Black Cat Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com