El Chapo Sends “SOS” To Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

It looks like notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is plotting his next great escape from a maximum-security prison. But instead of having his henchmen break him out, El Chapo is appealing to the President of Mexico to help him regain his freedom.

Raw Story is reporting that the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel has been suffering “psychological torment” in the U.S. prison he’s currently being held at according to his Mexico-based lawyer, Jose Refugio Rodriguez. And “In the six years that Joaquin has been in the United States, he has not seen the sun.”

Naturally, we doubt that anyone will be losing any sleep over the fact that El Chapo isn’t getting enough time to shine in the sun, but some feel the statement was a cry for help to get the drug lord some governmental assistance.

The message, described as “an SOS,” was transmitted via one of Guzman’s lawyers in the United States as well as his family, Rodriguez said.

Guzman is only allowed outside three times a week to a small area where he “doesn’t get the sun,” and has fewer visits or phone calls than other inmates, the lawyer said in an interview with Radio Formula.

Stating that the lack of vitamin D from the sun is taking its toll on El Chapo’s physical health, Rodriguez wrote an email to the Mexican embassy in the U.S. in hopes of getting some kind of help for his client’s current situation. Ultimately, El Chapo wants Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to “address alleged procedural violations during his extradition in 2017 under the former government.”

Good look with that, papa.

Needless to say, the complaint from Rodriguez doesn’t seem to be swaying Mexican officials to intervene in the situation, or even poke around as El Chapo ran arguably the most violent and murderous drug cartel in Mexico’s history.

Without referring to the content of the email, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard downplayed the chance of any government intercession in favor of the notorious drug trafficker. “He is serving a sentence there, he has a sentence,” he told journalists. “So, frankly I don’t see any possibilities for him, but I’m going to review it with the prosecutor’s office.”

Cue Bill Withers “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

