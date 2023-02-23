Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After a three-month social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj popped up on our timelines to tease new music and new visuals. The Queen rapper, who was recently spotted turning up at Trinidad Carnival, switched it up in a clip from her new song red Ruby Da Sleeze. ‘Chun Li’ Nicki seemingly makes a return as she rocks two braided pink and red buns by Arrogant Tae, who jumped in her comments section to let fans know he was behind the look.

According to Nicki’s Instagram post, fans can expect the bashment-inspired tune on 3/3 along with a broadcast of her popular Queen Radio. Nicki then released the official cover art for the single.

Since giving birth to her baby boy, affectionately known as Papa Bear, Nicki has prioritized motherhood while enjoying her riches behind the walls of her luxurious mansion. She dropped a hot verse on Fivio Foreign’s 2022 Summer sleeper We Go Up, took to the stage to accept her MTV Video Vanguard Award, and performed at Powerhouse, but remained mostly out of the spotlight.

The Barbz have been awaiting the return of their queen and are swarming over the mention of new music. With the new music and an upcoming episode of Queen Radio, expect the outspoken femcee to be in the headlines.

Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Chopstick Buns For ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Cover Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com