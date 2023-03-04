Saweetie Debuts Rainbow Colored Hair On Instagram

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper shared an IG video of herself showing off her latest rainbow colored hair. The platinum blonde, pink, green and blue hair looked stunning on her as she modeled the waist length, sparkling hair while rocking pink sweats and a white crop top. Of course her long nails were on full display as well and matched her multi colored locs with pink and blue polish.

“hella silky ,” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time the beauty has given us hair envy with a new hairstyle. A few months ago, the rapper took to Instagram to share a close up photo of herself with a fresh finger wave hairstyle on full display and her look was everything! The “My Type” rapper donned a fresh beat on her face and a glossy lip along with blinged out, dangling earrings and a white t-shirt to compliment the look. Check it out below.’

If there’s one thing we love about Saweetie it’s that she’s always going to give us hair envy no matter what look she rocks! Beauties, what do you think about the star’s latest style? Which look is your favorite?

