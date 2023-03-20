Kimberly Lawrence-Curry – Ezkenazi Health’s Specialty Care Services – Women’s History Month Honoree

Kimberley Lawrence-Curry has dedicated her 30-year career to the healthcare industry. Lawrence-Curry graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Business Administration and began her career at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She later worked at the IU Medical Group-Specialty Care as a Managed Care Consultant.
Today, Lawrence-Curry uses her vast knowledge of health care to lead Eskenazi Health’s Specialty Care Services. She is responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing Specialty Care Services at Eskenazi Health, which includes outpatient surgical services, OBGYN programs, special medicine, and the eye clinic.
Curry is also the program facilitator for the Rawls Scholars Medicine Initiative in collaboration with the Center for Leadership Development and Eskenazi Health. This program is a six-week program for minority high school juniors and seniors interested in the field of medicine to interact with medical professionals and students to gain a deeper understanding of the medical world.
Lawrence-Curry is active in a variety of organizations within the community including the Center for Leadership Development where she also serves as a board member. She has been married for more than 30 years and has a son.
RELATED
Women’s History Month Honorees On Behalf Of HOT 100.9
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset