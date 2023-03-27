Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and rapper 50 Cent embarked on a mutli-year partnership in 2022 to highlight youth initiatives in Indianapolis, according to a press release.

The partnership includes investments from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s 501(c)(3) charity, The G-Unity Foundation, which will develop mentoring programs, a youth advisory council, and other initiatives to strengthen the community and enhance opportunities for the city’s youth.

The partnership also includes a wine and spirits business venture, making Jackson’s Sire Spirits the official partner of the Indiana Pacers, featuring his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.

“What impressed me most about the Pacers organization was its firm commitment to the community which will allow me to extend my charitable efforts into Indianapolis. I am also excited to have my brands featured at one of the countries newest premiere entertainment venues. I’m excited to be a part of the new development that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will bring to the city of Indianapolis. I look forward to meeting and spending time with the fans.”

