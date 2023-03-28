Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tiger Woods and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout are teaming up to build a new golf course in Trout’s home state of New Jersey.

The 18-hole course, named Trout National – The Reserve, will be designed by Woods’ golf course architecture firm, TGR Design. It will feature a practice range, a short-game area, a clubhouse, lodging, a wedding chapel and more, according to a news release.

“I love south Jersey and I love golf, so creating Trout National – The Reserve is a dream come true. And then to add to that we’ll have a golf course designed by Tiger? It’s just incredible to think that this project has grown to where we’re going to be working with someone many consider the greatest and most influential golfer of all time,” Trout said in a news release, per ESPN.

“We’re going to be doing some really cool things from a service and offering standpoint,” Trout added. ” Although plans aren’t finalized quite yet, I’ll put it to you this way – this will not be your grandparents’ country club.”

The course will be open for member play in 2025.

The post Tiger Woods teaming up with Mike Trout to build new golf course appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

