You may have heard of the popular candy brand that usually pops up around this Easter holiday time, Peeps. Well, the brand is under fire after many have stated that the ingredients they use in their candy contain cancer-causing carcinogens. The specific ingredient is the artificial coloring Red Dye No. 3. Children all around the world enjoy this soft marshmallow-like candy and we’re hoping that this year, we have very little, to no one consuming it.
The Senior Staff scientist for Consumer Reports, Michael Hansen, stated, “Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen”. Peeps and the entire candy manufacturer, Just Born Quality Confections of Bethlehem, PA have been accused of having this carcinogen in not just the Peeps brand, but in the majority of its candies.
There is a petition with 35,000 signatures asking the FDA to ban Red Dye No.3. It was banned in the 90s in hair products but is still legal to use in food.
- Investigative Report Accuses Clarence Thomas Of Illegally Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire GOP Donor
- Coko Debuts A Blonde Baldie On Instagram
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- Donald Glover Tells Story Behind Liam Neeson’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo, Being 30 Rock’s Diversity Hire, & More
- Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
- Meek Mill Responds to Donald Trump Using Same Lawyer as Him
- Bas Shares What Hip-Hop Means To Him, Favorite J. Cole Collab at Dreamville Fest
- Lil Wayne Confirms Upcoming Collaboration with LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson
- Howard University Names Stacey Abrams As Chair For Race And Black Politics
- Apple & McDonalds Collab To Get You FREE Nuggets
Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Soulja Boy, Ne-Yo, Akon & More Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme
-
Remembering The Life of Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier [Photos]
-
Protect Angel Reese At All Costs
-
TV Meteorologist Barbie Bassett Allegedly Fired After “Fo Shizzle, My Nizzle” Remarks
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
Fits Everybody: SZA Shows Off Her Curves In New SKIMS Campaign