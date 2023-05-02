Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monae and Mary J. Blige did not come to play at the 2023 Met Gala. The two ladies rocked jaw-dropping looks that we are still talking about. And, of course, their hair was on point! Janelle Monae’s updo was one for the books, and Blige’s slick back ponytail flowed perfectly with her lace look.

Celebrity hairstylists Nikki Nelms and Tym Wallace gave us the rundown on how they achieved both of these ladies’ hairstyles. Scroll below for a step-by-step process of the moguls’ hairdos.

For Janelle Monae’s hair, Nelms stated that the artist’s tweed tuxedo inspired her top knot. “I made a secure ponytail base to start, then added wire and wrapped the hair around to create the height and structure,” said Nelms.

Prep for Janelle’s 2023 Met Gala hairstyle started with a calming wash using the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo and Conditioner.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Shop Now Once towel dried, Nelms misted Janelle’s hair with Mielle’s White Peony Leave-In Conditioner and followed up with the Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray before blow drying. Shop Now

DON’T MISS…

Get The Look: Lizzo’s 2023 Met Gala Updo and Spikey Bangs

Rihanna Arrives To The Met Gala Fashionably Late, Twitter Reacts

These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com