Watch: HBO’s Three-Part Docuseries ‘Angel City’ Follows The Story Of The Football Club’s First Season

HBO’s original docuseries “Angel City” debuts this month, revealing the story of Angel City Football Club’s first season in the National Women’s soccer league. Watch the trailer for the three-part docuseries inside.

The docuseries is directed by Arlene Nelson and executive produced by Academy award-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley.

“Angel City” is driven by extensive access on and off the pitch and includes candid interviews with co-founders Portman, Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman; ACFC team members Christen Press, Jasmyne Spencer, Paige Nielsen, Vanessa Gilles, and Jun Endo; coaching staff Freya Coombe, Eniola Aluko; investors Alexis Ohanian, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy; and appearances from Angel City investors Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Becky G., Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, America Ferrera, and more.

The official docuseries description details:

“Angel City” is a captivating docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Founded in September 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors. The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion and purpose and still turn a profit. As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren’t met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch?

Check out each episode’s description below:

Part One: “Brick by Brick”

Debut date: TUESDAY, MAY 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET/PT)

Three determined women come together from different industries- entertainment, business, and gaming – in an unexpected way, to answer the question, ‘what would it look like if we did things different and started a team?’ As Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman begin the process of building Angel City Football Club from the ground up ahead of its first season in the NWSL, they realize bucking the status quo can be a tightrope walk and changing systems from the inside isn’t always easy.

Part Two: “Running with the Angels”

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET/PT))

From the moment they hit the pitch, the stakes are high, the pressure is intense, and the passion is palpable. As players and staff deal with the stress of living up to the club’s ambitious goals, ACFC kicks off their inaugural NWSL season at home in front of a vibrant, star-studded crowd. Riding high on their early season results, the club soon finds its identity challenged and a devastating injury puts the team’s resiliency to the test.

Part Three: “It’s Who We Are”

Debut date: THURSDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:58 p.m. ET/PT)

Tensions mount as ACFC searches for solutions in their roster while fighting for a playoff spot during the final weeks of their inaugural season. Looking to build on their success, the club’s co-founders turn their attention to the future, confident that their vision will usher in a new era for professional women’s soccer.

“Angel City” debuts Tuesday, May 16 at 9:00 pm ET. The series will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch: HBO’s Three-Part Docuseries ‘Angel City’ Follows The Story Of The Football Club’s First Season was originally published on globalgrind.com