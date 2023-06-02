Gervonta “Tank” Davis To Serve Remainder Of Sentence In Baltimore Jail After Violating House Arrest

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Officials announced Friday that Champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis will serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after violating the terms of his house arrest.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the States Attorney for Baltimore City, Davis’ lawyer indicated to Judge Althea Handy at sentencing that his home was too small for him and his security detail, so Davis moved into the Four Seasons Hotel downtown.

Officials said that Davis was monitored at the hotel by GPS, but allegedly didn’t get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to a home in Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore’s waterfront.

Davis was sentenced last month to 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in 2020. He was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

The 28-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury.

