Janelle Monae has been making headlines and causing conversations on social media lately and now she’s checking in with The AM Clique to tell it all.
She’s talking The Age of Pleasure, her upcoming tour, her evolution as an artist, her “lipstick lover,” and more.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out her full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
WATCH MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…
The AM Clique Off Air: How Many Sex Partners Are Too Many? | Episode 1
Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
The post Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Welcome To HOT 100.9!
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
B. Simone Catches Wrath For Asking Fans To Pay For Close Friends Access While Grieving Jacky Oh
-
Pyer Moss Jumps Into The Handbag Game With Latest Release Of Leather Goods
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Take Our Music Survey For a Chance To Win $200 + Tickets to Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg
-
Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s Newest Cast Member Is Beautiful, Black & Bold [Gallery]