Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is focusing on herself these days, and she’s glowing!

The 28-year-old Grammy-winning rapper recently sat down with PEOPLE to explain to the magazine that her physical health comes first these days.

“I’m really proud of my journey,” she explained. “Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I’ve been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health.”

And it’s definitely been paying off because the starlet has been snatched every time she’s stepped out this year. From bikini flicks to red-carpet glam – this girl has had us all in a frenzy!

The rapper also teased that her fans might get more from her intense workout regime: her infamous Hottie Bootcamp. “I might have to drop a Hottie Bootcamp sometime soon,” she explained, adding that she spends her self-care days “journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”

And doing makes her happy has certainly been paying off for Meg. Just a few weeks after being spotted out with her new rumored boo, the Houston-based hottie is also gearing up to headline the closing night of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans from June 29-July 3. “I’m looking forward to keeping the moment and positive energy going at ESSENCE Fest. I love performing and I know my Hotties are going to pop out in New Orleans, so we’re going to have a blast together and make it a vibe,” she explained.

Meg is definitely glowing and we love to see it!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Things Got Weird Between Megan Thee Stallion & Cara Delevingne At The BBMAs

Megan Thee Stallion Is Nothing But Skin And Hair For The Promo Art Of Her New Single, ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About The Secret To Her New Look: ‘Fitness Has Become A Part Of My Lifestyle’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com