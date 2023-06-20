Radio One Exclusives

Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE]

Published on June 20, 2023

Persia Nicole x Eric Bellinger

Source: @airiel_sharice / @airiel_sharice

Eric Bellinger was in Baltimore this past weekend for AFRAM and of course he had to check in with Persia Nicole.

The singer talked new music, what’s coming up and talked a lil bit about his sister-in-law, Meagan Goode’s, new alleged boo.

Check out his full interview inside Middays With Persia below:

