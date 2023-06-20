Eric Bellinger was in Baltimore this past weekend for AFRAM and of course he had to check in with Persia Nicole.
The singer talked new music, what’s coming up and talked a lil bit about his sister-in-law, Meagan Goode’s, new alleged boo.
Check out his full interview inside Middays With Persia below:
The post Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
