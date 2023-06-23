D.C. Rapper Noah Settles, better known as No Savage has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia.
The three-year sentence is a mandatory minimum for the felony firearm possession charge. The rapper was also sentenced to 10 years of probation and cannot enter Tyson’s mall again.
The shots fired incident happened over Father’s Day weekend on June 18, 2022.
No one was directly hit by the gunfire however, three people were injured as they were escaping the scene.
Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a physical and verbal altercation between a group Settles was in and another group inside the mall.
Police said after the fight ended both sides separated, but the rapper later returned and fired three shots. He fled the scene but eventually turned himself into police and has remained in custody since.
The post DC Rapper No Savage Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Opening Fire Inside Tysons Corner appeared first on 92 Q.
