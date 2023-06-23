Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The BET Awards takes place this weekend in Los Angeles, Calif. at the Microsoft Theater and the star-studded event is poised to draw large crowds online and in person to take in the festivities. American Express and BET are partnering to present The Watch Party at the House of BET ahead of the awards program with fun surprises, drinks, and special performances on deck.

American Express & BET Present: The Watch Party at House of BET will go down Sunday, June 25, from 3 PM to 8 PM local time, and features a live performance from R&B star 6LACK with DJ Earry Hall on the tables providing the vibes. Hosted by La La Anthony, the House of BET will be located inside Hollywood’s Nya Studios and will have refreshments for fans and more.

The event will be interactive and designed for comfort as attendees will be encouraged to take in the lush scenery, relax in style, and watch the BET Awards together as a family and crew.

The event was open to all but Amex cardholders and their plus ones will have their own expedited entry point to the party. We would like to add that RSVPs for the event are now closed. Our apologies.

In addition to the party, American Express is offering cardholders the Shop Small Excellence Guide, which lists a number of Black-owned business establishments throughout Los Angeles. For guests who use their Amex card to check in at hotels near the event space, they will get a copy of the guide.

Last but not least American Express will present the BET Viewer’s Choice Award on-air and fans will have an opportunity to vote on their top “Song Of The Year” selection by placing their votes here.

To learn more about the 2023 BET Awards, click here.

—

Photo: Getty

American Express & BET Presents The Watch Party At the House of BET was originally published on hiphopwired.com