Tia Mowry is still enjoying this new chapter of her life and is no stranger to offering words of encouragement and advice to other women who might be experiencing some of her same growing pains. She is already known for sharing her most intimate moments on Instagram and this week, took to the platform to share another heartfelt Reel of herself while telling women that it’s not too late to start over.
Tia sweetly captioned the post, “The fear of getting older and starting over with your career or a relationship is so common, but I am here to tell you that there is no need for that! You hear so many stories of people who reinvent themselves later in life or get their big break in their 40’s, and yet we still have this visceral reaction to growing older. I believe that it is due to feeling like the pages in your book are coming to an end; however, each year is just a new chapter and adventure for you to embark on. Just know you can keep reinventing yourself ‘til you are the best version of yourself!”
Check out the video below.
Beauties, how do you reinvent yourself?
Tia Mowry Shares Words Of Advice For Women: ‘Just Know You Can Keep Reinventing Yourself’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
