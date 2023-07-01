Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty Chloë Bailey shut down Instagram over the weekend when she posed for a series of photos in honor of her 25th birthday, donning an all white look that was everything! For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she posed poolside and wore a fish net two-piece set featuring mesh detailing and curve hugging paneling throughout. The all white crop top and matching skirt showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras for her effortless slay.She accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking a silver necklace and earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in box braids buns with brown and blonde pieces throughout. Chloë also donned dramatic makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty. The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “ima cancer, body built like a dancer #twentyfine” Check out the stylish look below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CuKOUGGrMrw/?hl=en&nbsp; “Your hairstylist ateeeeeee downnnnn,” one of Chloë’s followers commented underneath the pic while others wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs” and “Every. Damn. Time,” to share their love for the look. Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s birthday ensemble? DON’T MISS… Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam 5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie Chloë Bailey Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com