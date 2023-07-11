Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty If you still are grappling with the perfect foundation hue for your skin tone, fret no more because Fenty Beauty is coming to a store near you with their “Find Your Fenty Match” events. Fenty Beauty “Find Your Fenty Match” Events Fenty Beauty lovers will be able to try Rihanna’s go-to complexion products and discover their perfect shade match. The popular makeup brand offers multiple formulas, coverage levels, and up to 50 shades, and guests are sure to find their shade with the help of Fenty Beauty makeup artists. In addition to exploring foundations, consumers will have the chance to try best-selling, viral products to create a fresh Fenty summer-ready makeup look. Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty The “Find Your Fenty Match” events will occur across North America in NYC, LA, Dallas, and Toronto. Fenty experts will offer one-on-one consultations to help guests choose their ideal foundation and personally guide them through the event experience. In addition, each location will provide teachable moments on keeping the skin hydrated, protected, and glowing all summer. Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty The event dates are as follows: NYC – FLATIRON PLAZA DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 14 (ONE-DAY) ADDRESS: 23RD & BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10010 TIME: 10AM – 5PM LOS ANGELES – TOPANGA MALL DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15 ADDRESS: 6600 TOPANGA CANYON BLVD., CANOGA PARK, CA 91303 TIME: 10AM – 6PM DALLAS – DALLAS GALLERIA DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15 ADDRESS: 13350 DALLAS PKWY, DALLAS, TX 75240 TIME: 10AM – 6PM TORONTO – SHERWAY GARDENS DATES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 & THURSDAY, JULY 13 ADDRESS: 25 THE WEST MALL, ETOBICOKE, ON M9C 1B8, CANADA TIME: 11AM – 7PM And if you’re unable to make the pop-up events in the major cities, over 450+ Sephora stores will be offering shade match events on Friday, July 14th, and Saturday, July 15th. DON’T MISS… Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision Fenty Beauty Is Taking Their Foundation On The Road With ‘Find Your Fenty Match’ Events was originally published on hellobeautiful.com