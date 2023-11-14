Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty I had the pleasure to chat with inspirational artist Bobbi Storm! When you hear her WHY… you’ll understand the passion behind her music. She’s literally healing souls out here! Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042 Watch our full interview in the video below and listen to me live Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Majic 102.3 & 92.7, the real sound of The DMV! READ MORE: • The Tuskegee Airmen National Museum Teaches Young Black Teens How To Fly• Chicago Black Teen Gets Accepted Into 19 Colleges, Including 9 Full-Ride Scholarships• Michelle Obama’s Amazing Tradition Of Centering Children’s Nutrition• Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Opens Its Fourth Community-Driven Café In Los Angeles• Howard University Receives $1M Gift To Expand Its Mechanical Engineering Program• Serena And Venus Williams To Executive Produce Documentary About Unsung Story Behind 1971 Women’s World Cup• LeBron James Teams Up With LIFEWTR For ‘More To Life’ Campaign• California-Based HBCU Cultivates Its First Independent Medical Degree Program• NASA Aims To Empower The Next Generation Of STEM Innovators At HBCUs With $12 Million Donation• Queen Latifah’s ‘Unity In The Community’ Podcast Amplifies The Stories Of Unsung Local Heroes Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Bobbi Storm Joins Vic Jagger To Share Her WHY & Her Passion Behind The Music was originally published on mymajicdc.com