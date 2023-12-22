Join me as I guide you through the easy steps to create this delightful cocktail: • Simple ingredients: You only need a handful of readily available ingredients to put together this magical drink. • Perfect for any occasion: Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or enjoying a quiet evening at home, the Mrs. Claus Martini is a crowd-pleaser. • Easy to customize: Feel free to adjust the sweetness or intensity of mint to suit your taste. • Beautifully festive: The candy cane garnish adds a whimsical touch that makes this cocktail a true visual treat. Don’t miss out on this delicious holiday treat! Watch and learn how to make the perfect Mrs. Claus Martini. Here’s what you’ll need: • 1/2 oz vodka • 1 oz peppermint schnapps • 1/2 oz heavy whipping cream • Splash of vanilla extract • Splash of simple syrup • Top with peppermint cold foam (optional) • Icing and Sprinkles to rim glass • Candy cane, for garnish