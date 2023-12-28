This easy-to-make cocktail is sure to become a holiday favorite! In this video, I’ll show you how to: • Create a stunning layered effect with vibrant blue wine and sparkling bubbles. • Balance sweet and tart flavors for a refreshing and festive sip. • Add a touch of magic with edible glitter. • Rim the glass with sugar for an extra festive touch. Let it Sparkle! ✨ Winter Wonderland Spritz ❄️ This enchanting cocktail is like a wintery fairytale come to life! Sparkling, refreshing, and sprinkled with just a touch of magic, the Winter Wonderland Spritz is the perfect way to celebrate the festive season. Here’s what you’ll need: • 1 oz blue wine • 1/2 oz lemon juice • 1/4 oz orange liqueur • 1/2 oz simple syrup • Dash of edible glitter • Sparkling wine, to top • Sugar, for rimming the glass