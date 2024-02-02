Dubi Duel: • R&B Rumble in the Desert: Singers Jacquees and Trey Songz allegedly threw fists in Dubai! Jacquees went live on social media, alleging Songz pulled out his dreads during the altercation. Was it a diva showdown or a misunderstanding? The plot thickens… Wendy’s Woes: • Queen of Shade Down on Cash?: Wendy Williams’ upcoming documentary throws shade on her finances. The trailer reveals she has “no money,” sparking questions about her future and the state of her iconic talk show. Is this a cry for help? Megan Makes History: • Hot Girl Summer Continues: Megan Thee Stallion reigns supreme! Her fierce anthem “HISS” smashes records, becoming the biggest weekly streaming debut for a solo female rap song in US Spotify history. Queen Meg proves she’s not just here to stay, she’s here to slay!