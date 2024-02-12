1. Sharpe vs. Epps: DM Drama: The war of words reignites! Mike Epps claims Shannon Sharpe messaged him for an interview, but Sharpe fires back, threatening to release DMs if Epps mentions his name again. Was it a miscommunication or a publicity stunt? The plot thickens… 2. Usher’s Halftime Heat & Keys’ Keys to Happiness: Fans debate over Usher’s proximity to Alicia Keys during the Halftime Show, but Swizz Beats shuts down the negativity, praising the performance and highlighting their positive vibes. History made, negativity dismissed! 3. Love Locks in Vegas: Congratulations are in order! Usher and his longtime girlfriend secretly obtained a marriage license in Vegas, proving love conquers all. Who knew Mr. Raymond would walk down the aisle in Sin City? 4. Queen Bey Goes Country? Hold My Lemonade: Buckle up, y’all! Beyoncé drops two surprise country-tinged singles, “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages,” leaving fans wondering if she’s officially yee-hawing her way into a new lane. Will it become a chart-topping sensation or a genre-bending misstep? Stay tuned!