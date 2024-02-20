1. Nicki Minaj Wants Katt Williams on Tour: Nicki Minaj surprised fans by inquiring about Katt Williams joining her upcoming tour. Could this be the start of a hilarious collaboration or just a playful online exchange? 2. Star Shines Again: Lee Daniels Confirms Show Revival: Get ready for more sass and drama! Lee Daniels revealed the highly anticipated return of his hit show “Star” with the cryptic message “it’s been written.” Will the original cast return? Will new faces join the spotlight? Hold onto your wigs, this is going to be good! 3. T-Pain Tunes Up for Happiness: From sadness to stardom! T-Pain declared himself “the happiest he’s ever been” in his career after a long period of feeling “very sad.” His electrifying All-Star performance proves his joy is contagious. Is this a comeback for the ages or just the beginning of a brighter future?