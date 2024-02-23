1. Wendy Williams’ Guardians Sue Before Documentary: Drama precedes the premiere! Wendy Williams’ guardians reportedly filed a lawsuit just before the release of a Lifetime documentary about her life. With Wendy recently diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, questions arise about the lawsuit’s purpose and its impact on the documentary. Will it spark transparency or further controversy? Stay tuned for the next chapter! 2. Porsha Williams Divorces Simon Guobadia: Reality TV shakes! Porsha Williams, fresh off announcing her return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” filed for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia. Rumors of his criminal past and citizenship issues swirled during their marriage. Is this a case of happily ever after gone wrong, or is there more to the story? 3. “Girlfriends” Reunion on the Horizon? Nostalgia alert! Former “Girlfriends” star Persia White sparked rumors of a potential reboot after meeting with Paramount Pictures. Could Lynn and the crew return for another season of laughter, love, and life lessons? Get ready for speculation and fan theories!