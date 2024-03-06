Juve Joins Lovers & Friends, Kanye Gets Sample Clearance, and Nika King’s “Struggles” 1. Juve Joins Lovers & Friends Festival: The wait is over! New Orleans rapper Juvenile will grace the stage at the star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival. This comes after a minor disagreement with the promoters, but luckily, all is well that ends well, right? Get ready for some classic hits! 2. Kanye West Cleared to Sample Juvenile’s Track: Good news for Kanye West! He’s received the green light to use a sample of Juvenile’s iconic “Back Dat Azz Up” for his song “Do It” on the “Vultures 1” album. Turns out, Juve was actually “honored” to be a part of the project. 3. Nika King’s “Financial Struggles” Spark Jokes: “Euphoria” actress Nika King in a recent stand up performance, Nika is claiming she hasn’t paid rent in 6 months and hasn’t booked any roles due to the show’s season 3 delay. While it’s likely a lighthearted joke, it also highlights the often unseen realities and challenges faced by actors between projects.