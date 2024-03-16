Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after one person was killed, and five others were hurt, in a shooting at a Broad Ripple bar. Officers say they heard shots coming from Landsharks early Saturday morning. Landsharks is a bar and nightclub on Broad Ripple Avenue. There, they found five people who had been shot; one ultimately died from his injuries. They also learned that a sixth person had been shot and had already gone to the hospital. Deeply disturbed by the tragic incident early this morning that resulted in one life lost and others injured. Proud of the of the good work done by IMPD officers who responded quickly and provided aid. This morning, detectives continue to actively investigate. — Chief Chris Bailey (@IMPD_Chief) March 16, 2024 At this time, it is not clear what led to the incident. If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office. IMPD Contact: Detective Steven Gray 317-327-3475 Steven.Gray@indy.gov window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) }); The post One Killed, Five Hurt in Broad Ripple Shooting Saturday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. One Killed, Five Hurt in Broad Ripple Shooting Saturday was originally published on wibc.com