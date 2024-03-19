Beyoncé’s Country Debut, Spring Break Arrests, and Kanye’s Verse Woes • Get ready to yeehaw! Beyoncé’s country alter ego, Cowboy Carter, releases her new album ‘Act II’ in just 10 days, on March 29th. Buckle up for some twangy tunes! • Spring break chaos! Over 250 partiers were arrested in Miami Beach despite warnings from officials. Seems like some people just can’t resist the allure of spring break. • Kanye drama alert! The rapper says he has a verse from Ice Spice for his new song ‘New Body,’ but her team is now blocking him from using it. Stay tuned for more updates on this musical feud!