Diddy Raided, Bad Boys Return, R&B Queens Unite • Diddy’s Homes Raided: In a shocking turn of events, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were reportedly raided by Homeland Security. Details are still emerging, but reports indicate electronics were seized as well. • Bad Boys are Back!: Get ready for some action! Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are reuniting for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” • The Queens Return: Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated “The Queens of R&B Tour” featuring SWV and Xscape is finally happening after a two-year delay. Special guests include Mya, Total, and 702. It’s gonna be a night of R&B royalty!