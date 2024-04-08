Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital Cactus Jack is back on campus. Travis Scott has partnered with Mitchel & Ness for a new collegiate collection. As reported by Hypebeast, the Houston, Texas, native is working with the popular sports apparel company. On Thursday, March 28 the two parties announced the “Jack Goes Back to College” collaboration. According to the Fanatics website, the drop “brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation.” Included in the collection are your staple streetwear pieces including hooded sweatshirts, snapbacks, t-shirts, sweats, accessories and more. The participating schools include: Boston University Clemson University Florida State University Grambling State University Louisiana State University Michigan State University Mississippi State University North Carolina A&T State University Northeastern University Penn State University Southern University Texas A&M University Tulane University University of Alabama University of California, Berkeley University of California, Los Angeles University of Central Florida University of Florida University of Georgia University of Houston University of Kentucky University of Miami University of Michigan University of Oklahoma University of Oregon University of Southern California University of Texas University of Wisconsin To promote the release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Travis Scott visited different universities. Their first stop was LSU, where the duo surprised their football team and the stars from their women’s basketball team. Later that day the “FE!N” rapper did a private performance for the student faculty. They brought that same energy to the University of Texas and University of Southern California. You can shop the “Jack Goes Back to College” drop here. Travis Scott Partners With Mitchell & Ness For Collegiate Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com