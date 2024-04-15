Loyalty & Letdowns • Birdman Backs Drake in Rap Beef: Cash Money founder Birdman publicly sided with Drake after Rick Ross’ recent diss track. Birdman posted a throwback photo with Drake on Instagram, declaring his unwavering support. • Robyn Dixon Departs RHOP: Real Housewives of Potomac is losing a diamond! Robyn Dixon confirmed she won’t be returning for season 9. She claims she wasn’t invited back by the network, stating on social media, “I was Fired.” • Trump Heads To Trial:Today is the start of jury selection for Donald Trump’s hush money trial in new york and Trump says “This is an assault on America.”