Shots Are Being Thrown On & Off The Court • Hip Hop Feud Heats Up: • Drake and Metro Boomin appear to be engaged in a social media spat with Drake sending cryptic messages. • Rick Ross is taking a more direct approach, seemingly firing shots at Drake in his lyrics and on social media. • Gunna Stays Focused Amidst Rumors: Despite rumors of disses from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, Gunna remains unfazed, claiming they’re “not on the case.” • WNBA Draft News: • The Indiana Fever made a splash in the WNBA draft, selecting college star Caitlin Clark with the number one pick. • The Chicago Sky also made some key acquisitions, drafting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. pen_spark