Source: Photo Courtesy of the Evansville Police Department / Via Facebook EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police are searching for a missing teenager, and they need your help. Officers say 17-year-old Lilly Rardon was last seen Tuesday. She is described as a 5’7″ white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know anything about this, please call 9-1-1, or contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7906. The post Evansville Police Looking for Missing Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Evansville Police Looking for Missing Teenager was originally published on wibc.com