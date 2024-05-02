Feuds Fizzle, Lawsuits Fly, and Kendrick Boosts Business! • Music Makes Peace: Universal Music Group & TikTok Reach Deal: The war between music giant Universal Music Group and social media sensation TikTok is over! The two parties have struck a new licensing agreement, allowing artists like Taylor Swift and Drake to return to the platform. Get ready for a fresh wave of music-driven TikTok trends! • Dan Schneider Sues Over “Quiet on Set” Doc: Silence No More! The controversial documentary “Quiet on Set” reignited allegations against director Dan Schneider. Now, Schneider is fighting back with a lawsuit against the production company. This legal battle promises to shed more light on the accusations. • Kendrick Lamar Drops Bars, Restaurant Rakes in Cash: Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Euphoria” is not just causing a stir in the music world. A Toronto restaurant mentioned in the song has been flooded with business! Fans are flocking to the spot, turning a lyrical reference into a real-life goldmine.