Subliminal Shots, Release Day Clash, and Copyright Chaos! • Subliminal Twitter War: Gunna vs. Future Hold onto your hats, hip-hop fans! A social media feud is brewing between rappers Gunna and Future. Both artists are dropping new projects on the same day, and it seems they’re using cryptic tweets to jab at each other. Will this escalate into full-blown diss tracks? Stay tuned! • JT Gets Served (Musically)? Rapper Sukihana might be aiming a new song at JT from City Girls. The lyrics seem to hint at some unresolved issues. Is this the start of a new female rap feud? • Content Creators Rejoice: Kendrick & Drake Drop Copyright Bombshell In a bizarre twist, Kendrick Lamar and Drake allegedly removed all copyrights from their recent diss tracks. This move has content creators scrambling, remixing and reposting the tracks freely. Is this a marketing strategy or just plain chaos? The internet is buzzing with speculation!