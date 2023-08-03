The annual Indiana State Fair is having its three-dollar Thursday starting today August 3rd! Yea, you heard that right, $3 gate admission, $3 food options, and $3 rides, it’s all $3 today. B. Swift joined the crowd and went splurging on some delicious food items you got to check out below! Then we have DJ Kurt Streblow performing his Retro Rewind set during 90’s Night at the Indiana State Fair at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. We even got the Otter Adventure starting at 2 pm, 4:30 pm, & 6 pm! Here are some of the all-day events! • Animal Town • Antique Tractor & Farm Toy Shows • Backboard Mural by Kida Witsken • Basketball: A Cultural Arts Exhibit • Bubble Tower & Hoosier Bounce House • Butterfly Garden • CANstruction • Children’s Barnyard, Country Market & Putt-Putt Golf • Chuck Taylor & Indiana Basketball at the Indiana History Train • Dino Encounter & FAIRadise Splash Pads • Easy Ride ‘Em Ponies • Go Karts • Goat Mountain • Hook’s Drugstore Museum & Soda Fountain • Hoosiers Tea Bus • ILLUMINATE • Indiana State Fair Reading Garden • IYFA Corn Pit • Little Hands on the Farm • LIVE! Cheese Carving with Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann • Open Show Art Exhibits • Parakeet Encounter • Play Sets & Sandboxes • Purdue Animal Sciences Livestock Displays Check out some of the food items below that B.Swift loves to grab when visiting the fair!