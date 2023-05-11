7 Floral Fragrances To Add To Your Collection For Spring

If the thought of adding new fragrances to your collection seems like a dreadful task, we got you covered (in smelly goods). Whether you’re a girl who likes floral fragrances or you prefer woody or fruity scents, leaving a scent trail while you walk is non-negotiable.
Just like switching up your foundation or packing away your heavier clothes, the change of seasons means experimenting with your signature scent while embracing a new concoction.
Adding the right fragrances to your collection is so much more than taking your grooming routine to the next level. Our fragrance of choice announces our presence before we actually make contact. So, it’s imperative to smell divine around the clock. Scents have the ability to provide nostalgia and instantly lift your mood.
Thankfully, there are plenty of new fragrances on the shelves — virtually and in-person. So, if you’re ready to explore the latest finds in the scent department, we’ve got you covered! Here are seven scents that will upgrade your grooming routine, earn you endless compliments, and will keep your boo glued to your side.
1. Jergens Cherry Blossom PerfumeSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Calling all Jergens Cherry Almond Lotion lovers! Since its inception in 1901, fans have been in awe of the fruity-meets-sweet and nutty scent. Now the brand is serving up the perfect dose of nostalgia via the Jergens Cherry Almond Perfume ($31, Jergens.com). And it smells just like the fan-favorite lotion. Pairing your scent with a corresponding lotion is the perfect way to boost the longevity and intensity of the fragrance. So grab the Jergens Cherry Almond Lotion ($8.59, Target.com) to cover all the bases.
2. Dolce & Gabbana VioletSource:Courtesy of Instagram
If you're a sucker for a floral-fruity scent, it may be time to add Dolce & Gabbana's Violet ($66. Ulta.com) to your vanity. Created by Emilie Bevierre-Coppermann, this new fragrance features cassis, cyclamen and Mandarin Orange top notes; violet, black currant and pear middle notes; and includes musk, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla as base notes. I've tried this fragrance for a week and it boasts a strong scent that's gentle and clean. Trust me, you can't go wrong with this number.
3. Kay Ali Pistachio GelatoSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Once sniff of Kay Ali's Pistachio Gelato fragrance ($25+, Sephora.com) fills you with nutty goodness. This warm and spicy find flaunts pistachio gelato, cotton candy, and whipped cream as top notes. And while mot folks thing nutty scents come off too strong, this find is a fresh and light exception that will make heads turn.
4. Juliet Has a Gun Not a PerfumeSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Truth be told, everyone doesn't wear a perfume. But, for the beauty mavens that prefer minimalism in the fragrance department, Juliet Has a Gun Not a Perfume ($30+, Sephora.com) is a solid choice. This find has one sole note, cetalox, which is typically used in formulas as a base note. In essence, this option is perfect for the picky brunch that wants to smell good without the presence of multiple notes.
5. By Rosie Jane Madie PerfumeSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Light and fresh scents are always a win, especially during the warm months. I'm currently loving on the By Rosie Jane Made Perfume ($28+, Sephora.com). This fresh scent combines sea spray and fresh, floral notes of jasmine and vanilla with a hint of coconut to give you taste of the tropics in fragrance form.
6. Jo Malone London Orange Blossom CologneSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Unfortunately, fruity scents are not all made the same. Some can be a hot mess in a bottle or smell like a slice of heave. Thankfully, Jo Malone London's Orange Blossom Cologne ($80) sits on the latter. It flaunts a fresh floral scent that boasts clementine flower, white lilac, and orris wood.
7. Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de ParfumSource:Courtesy of Instagram
Last but certainly not least, we have the Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum ($35+, Sephora.com). This warm floral scent features the key notes of bergamot essence, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla that births a unique fragrance. This scent is perfect for the everyday since its the perfect balance of floral and musky.